Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCUL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $864.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.32. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

