Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.00

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
Olympus Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Olympus Company Profile
Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.
