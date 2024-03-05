Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.13

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $3.84. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.
Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orbia Advance
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Foot Locker Stock Is the Retail Value Play Growing at 46%
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.