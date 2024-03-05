Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.13

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $3.84. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

