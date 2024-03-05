Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 472 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Origin Enterprises Stock Down 4.9 %

Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 3,953.49%.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

