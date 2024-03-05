Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Orion Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ORN opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

About Orion Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in Orion Group by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,856,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,852,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 127,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

