Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
NYSE ORN opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.28.
In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
