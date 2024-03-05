Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.00.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of OSK opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after buying an additional 1,486,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $83,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

