Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

