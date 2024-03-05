Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.59 ($0.03). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 370,154 shares changing hands.

Panther Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 22.17. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.33.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

