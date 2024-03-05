Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.75 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parex Resources

Parex Resources Price Performance

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.21 and a twelve month high of C$30.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.