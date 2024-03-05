Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Shares of PLC opened at C$18.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.99. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.67 and a 12-month high of C$29.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,260.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

