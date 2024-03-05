Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Announces Earnings Results

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 0.1 %

PKOH stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $158,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $321,580. Company insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 37,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

