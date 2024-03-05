PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Buys 1,500 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $23,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,466,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,393,849.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Sang Young Lee acquired 7,215 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $114,790.65.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee acquired 592 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $9,442.40.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Sang Young Lee acquired 4,202 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,021.90.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Sang Young Lee purchased 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,220.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sang Young Lee purchased 8,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $129,280.00.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $224.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

