PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
VinFast Auto Price Performance
VFSWW stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17.
VinFast Auto Profile
