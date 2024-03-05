PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife by 36.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $834.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

