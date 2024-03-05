PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $140,000 Stock Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $821.35 million, a PE ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $452.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

