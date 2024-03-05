PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TERN opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on TERN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

