PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Janus International Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 72,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Janus International Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock worth $15,388,376. 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBI

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JBI opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.94. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.