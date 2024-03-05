Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 3.38 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 28.92 and a quick ratio of 16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.39. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.10 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

