Philip Morris International’s (PM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Argus

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Argus in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

