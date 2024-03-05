Pi Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.08. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8730675 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

