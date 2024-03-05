Piper Sandler Raises Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $23.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s previous close.

AVDL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 17.6 %

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after buying an additional 219,290 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

