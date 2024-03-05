PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 98,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

