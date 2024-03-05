PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $206.60 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.25 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.84 and its 200 day moving average is $191.16. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $473,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $715,898. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

