Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (PMGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Performance

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £17.15 million, a PE ratio of -254.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

