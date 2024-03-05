Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (PMGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Trading Down 2.3 %
LON PMGR opened at GBX 94 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -254.05 and a beta of 0.98. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a one year low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.90).
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile
