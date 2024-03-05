Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (PMGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

LON PMGR opened at GBX 94 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -254.05 and a beta of 0.98. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a one year low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.90).

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

