Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $87.35.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

