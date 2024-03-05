Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,334 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.