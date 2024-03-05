Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 679,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 368.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 408.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 190,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.