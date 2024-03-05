Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

BVN opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.