Profund Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Wipro by 1.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.4% during the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 49,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIT. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

