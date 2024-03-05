Profund Advisors LLC Has $159,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE ABR opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

