Profund Advisors LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 195.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVB Financial stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

CVBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

