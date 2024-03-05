Profund Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

