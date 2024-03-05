Profund Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $974,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

