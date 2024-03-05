Profund Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.81. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

