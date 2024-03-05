Profund Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

FFIN stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.81. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

