Profund Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal stock opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

