Profund Advisors LLC Invests $195,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

About Banco Bradesco

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 6%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

