Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

