Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Amundi bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Trading Down 3.4 %

Marqeta stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MQ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marqeta

Marqeta Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.