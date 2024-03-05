Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innoviva by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Innoviva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $978.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 57.89%.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

