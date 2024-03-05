Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.90%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ARR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

