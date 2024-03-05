Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fulton Financial by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on FULT

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.