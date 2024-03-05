Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,925.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.