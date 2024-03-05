Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,934 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 943,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,550,000 after purchasing an additional 280,067 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

