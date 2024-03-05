Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,608.3% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,750.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

