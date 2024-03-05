Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,699,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after buying an additional 2,697,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 1,957,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 989.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,126,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 1,931,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DRH opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.