Profund Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $117.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

