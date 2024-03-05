Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.0723 dividend. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

