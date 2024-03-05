Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,865 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

